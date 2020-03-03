Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North High Altitude 4x4 - LEATHER - MOONROOF

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North High Altitude 4x4 - LEATHER - MOONROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$14,913

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4805715
  • Stock #: 423265
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0FD423265
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For the safety and well being of our valued customers and staff we will now be open by appointment only. Auto Connection is committed to maintaining a safe, sanitary space, and recommended social distancing measures.



4x4

Heated Leather Seats

Moonroof

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Power Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

