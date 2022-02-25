Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

175,574 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8337909
  Stock #: BP1676C
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB6FD270939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1676C
  • Mileage 175,574 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude $16,995 Plus
Tax 2.4 L, 4 CYL VIN# 1C4NJRAB6FD270939
175,574 km, 4X4, Leather, Heated front Seats, Remote Start, Air, Cruise, AUX, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

