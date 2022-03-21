Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

142,682 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North Fresh Arrival. Text For Details - 639 4711839

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North Fresh Arrival. Text For Details - 639 4711839

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,682KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8697392
  Stock #: PP1492
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB9FD109095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

