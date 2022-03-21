$14,995+ tax & licensing
306-491-7275
2015 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North Fresh Arrival. Text For Details - 639 4711839
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8697392
- Stock #: PP1492
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB9FD109095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,682 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
