2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10003730
- Stock #: T49622B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W 9 speaker including subwoofer
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow Group Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display Remote USB Port GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
