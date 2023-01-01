2015 Jeep Wrangler

Convertible Soft Top

Conventional Spare Tire

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)

CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)

WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)

ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W 9 speaker including subwoofer

BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included

MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Trailer Tow Group Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control

AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Humidity Sensor Air Filtering

BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats