2015 Kia Sorento

146,441 KM

$14,213

+ tax & licensing
LX AWD - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH

LX AWD - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH

146,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417343
  • Stock #: 602452
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA69FG602452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,441 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L INLINE 4 - PARKING SENSORS



Bluetooth Hands Free Calling

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Parking Sensors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

17" Alloy Wheels

2.4L Inline 4 Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

