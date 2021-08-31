2015 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7969559

7969559 Stock #: 14980C

14980C VIN: 5XYKTDA75FG556827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,700 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/65R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.3L V6 DOHC GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,181 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Wheels: 17 Alloy Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat and driver lumbar support 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.