2015 Kia Sportage



BLUETOOTH - HEATED CLOTH







AWD



Heated Front Seats



Reverse Cam w/ Parking Sensors



Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming



Satellite Radio



Auxiliary and USB Input



Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar



Power Mirrors - Heated



Power Windows



Power Locks



Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control



Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start



Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel



Cruise Control



Privacy Glass



Fog Lights



17" Alloy Wheels



2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine



Automatic Transmission



Traction and Stability Control







Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.







This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.







At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Additional Features AWD

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.