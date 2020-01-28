Menu
2015 Kia Sportage

EX - AWD - REVERSE CAM

2015 Kia Sportage

EX - AWD - REVERSE CAM

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$15,522

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,300KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4603338
  • Stock #: 776157
  • VIN: KNDPCCAC9F7776157
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BLUETOOTH - HEATED CLOTH



AWD

Heated Front Seats

Reverse Cam w/ Parking Sensors

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Windows

Power Locks

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

