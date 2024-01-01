$24,940+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 200t
F SPORT - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - LOW KMS
2015 Lexus NX 200t
F SPORT - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$24,940
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,915KM
VIN JTJBARBZ7F2010329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 010329
- Mileage 163,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition - Lots of Features!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- F SPORT Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Remote Touch
- Power Moonroof
- Clearance & Backup Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor System
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- 10-Speaker Lexus Premium Audio System
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Auto-Levelling LED Headlamps w/ Washers
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- F Sport Tuned Suspension
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Lexus-NX-2015-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2015 Lexus NX 200t