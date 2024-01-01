2015 Lexus NX 200t

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition - Lots of Features!</b></span><span><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- F SPORT Package!<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Remote Touch<br>- Power Moonroof<br>- Clearance & Backup Sensors<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- Blind Spot Monitor System<br>- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert<br>- 10-Speaker Lexus Premium Audio System<br>- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>- Auto-Levelling LED Headlamps w/ Washers<br>- Proximity Keyless Entry<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Dual-Zone Climate<br>- F Sport Tuned Suspension<br>- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Lexus-NX-2015-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Lexus-NX-2015-CA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><br><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span><br></span></div>

2015 Lexus NX 200t

163,915 KM

Details Description Features

$24,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus NX 200t

F SPORT - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 200t

F SPORT - AWD - COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - MOONROOF - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$24,940

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,915KM
VIN JTJBARBZ7F2010329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010329
  • Mileage 163,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition - Lots of Features!

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- F SPORT Package!
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Remote Touch
- Power Moonroof
- Clearance & Backup Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor System
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- 10-Speaker Lexus Premium Audio System
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Auto-Levelling LED Headlamps w/ Washers
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- F Sport Tuned Suspension
- 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Lexus-NX-2015-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited - AWD - LOW KMS - ONE OWNER - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Limited - AWD - LOW KMS - ONE OWNER - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF 58,873 KM $25,872 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - 4x4 - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo - 4x4 - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 88,701 KM $26,773 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CONVENIENCE PKG - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - CONVENIENCE PKG - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 152,288 KM $27,305 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,940

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX 200t