2015 Lincoln MKC

306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
2.3L ECOBOOST - ACCIDENT FREE
CLIMATE PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Auto High Beams
Heated Rear Outboard Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Adaptive Cruise Control and Collision Warning w/ Brake Support
Active Park w/ Park Out Assist
Forward Sensing System
Lane Keeping System
Driver Alert System
Other Features Include:
AWD
20" Polished Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/ Dark Stainless-Painted Pockets
2.3L EcoBoost Inline 4
Bridge of Weir Deepsoft Leather Trimmed Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated and Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Start Assist
Navigation System Displayed on 8" LCD Color Touchscreen
Enhanced THX II Audio System w/ 14 speakers, 700 Watts of Power and a 14-Channel Amplifier w/ Distributed Bass Technology; Includes HD Radio Technology
Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary and USB Input
CD Player
Hands Free Power Hatch
Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Settings
Power Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Heated Adjustable Mirrors w/ Power Fold
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start
Remote Start
Home Link Garage Door Opener
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
Automatic Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters
Traction and Stability Control
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1