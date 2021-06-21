Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

82,904 KM

Details Description Features

$25,776

+ tax & licensing
$25,776

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Reserve AWD - ACCIDENT FREE

2015 Lincoln MKC

Reserve AWD - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$25,776

+ taxes & licensing

82,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7524743
  • Stock #: J25625
  • VIN: 5LMTJ2AHXFUJ25625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J25625
  • Mileage 82,904 KM

Vehicle Description

2.3L ECOBOOST - ACCIDENT FREE



CLIMATE PACKAGE INCLUDES:


Auto High Beams

Heated Rear Outboard Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers



TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE INCLUDES:


Adaptive Cruise Control and Collision Warning w/ Brake Support

Active Park w/ Park Out Assist

Forward Sensing System

Lane Keeping System

Driver Alert System



Other Features Include:

AWD

20" Polished Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/ Dark Stainless-Painted Pockets

2.3L EcoBoost Inline 4

Bridge of Weir Deepsoft Leather Trimmed Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated and Cooled Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Blind Spot Monitoring

Hill Start Assist

Navigation System Displayed on 8" LCD Color Touchscreen

Enhanced THX II Audio System w/ 14 speakers, 700 Watts of Power and a 14-Channel Amplifier w/ Distributed Bass Technology; Includes HD Radio Technology

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Hands Free Power Hatch

Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Settings

Power Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Heated Adjustable Mirrors w/ Power Fold

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Remote Start

Home Link Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Automatic Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it's the lowest price in our market and we'll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

