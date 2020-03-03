Menu
2015 Lincoln MKX

AWD - NAV - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF

2015 Lincoln MKX

AWD - NAV - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - MOONROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 4773303
$22,423

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4773303
  • Stock #: L24157
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1FBL24157
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENT FREE - ONE OWNER



Bridge of Weir Leather Interior

Heated and Cooling Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Navigation

Premium THX Audio System

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

USB Input

Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Settings

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Hatch

Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Remote Start

Homelink Garage

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Alloy Wheels

3.7L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

