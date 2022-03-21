$27,303+ tax & licensing
$27,303
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2015 Lincoln MKX
AWD - LOW KMS - LEATHER
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8677967
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5FBL22962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Interior Features:
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Cooling Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Universal Garage Door Opener
Privacy Class
Fog Lamps
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive HID Headlamps
Lincoln Split-Wing Chrome Grille
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
GPS Navigation System
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
3.7L - 6 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
