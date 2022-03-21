Menu
2015 Lincoln MKX

92,625 KM

Details Description Features

$27,303

+ tax & licensing
$27,303

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Lincoln MKX

2015 Lincoln MKX

AWD - LOW KMS - LEATHER

2015 Lincoln MKX

AWD - LOW KMS - LEATHER

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,303

+ taxes & licensing

92,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8677967
  • Stock #: L22962
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5FBL22962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L22962
  • Mileage 92,625 KM

Vehicle Description


Interior Features:



Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Cooling Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel

Panoramic Moonroof

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Memory Seat Settings

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Controls

Dual Zone Climate Controls





Exterior Features:



Power Liftgate

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Universal Garage Door Opener

Privacy Class

Fog Lamps

20" Polished Aluminum Wheels

Adaptive HID Headlamps

Lincoln Split-Wing Chrome Grille





Drivers Assistance:



Blind Spot Monitoring

Reverse Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

GPS Navigation System

Cruise Control

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



All Wheel Drive

3.7L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 92,625 KM
$27,303 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 99,400 KM
$19,717 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 98,045 KM
$19,967 + tax & lic

