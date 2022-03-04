$28,400+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKZ
- AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$28,400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,014 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Lincoln MKZ Base Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilegeFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prem Non-Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Panel Moonroof, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This MKZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Lincoln MKZ 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic
