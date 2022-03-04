Menu
2015 Lincoln MKZ

40,014 KM

Details Description Features

$28,400

+ tax & licensing
$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2015 Lincoln MKZ

2015 Lincoln MKZ

- AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

2015 Lincoln MKZ

- AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 8486217
  2. 8486217
$28,400

+ taxes & licensing

40,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8486217
  • Stock #: 22-128B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,014 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lincoln MKZ Base Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilegeFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Sedan, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Platinum Dune Metallic Tri-Coat, 11 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prem Non-Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Panel Moonroof, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This MKZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Lincoln MKZ 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

