Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda CX-5

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT leather, heated seats, sunroof, navigation, rain sensors, backup camera, power drivers seat

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT leather, heated seats, sunroof, navigation, rain sensors, backup camera, power drivers seat

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 10191057
  2. 10191057
  3. 10191057
  4. 10191057
  5. 10191057
  6. 10191057
  7. 10191057
  8. 10191057
  9. 10191057
  10. 10191057
  11. 10191057
  12. 10191057
  13. 10191057
  14. 10191057
  15. 10191057
  16. 10191057
  17. 10191057
  18. 10191057
  19. 10191057
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191057
  • Stock #: P39440C
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY2F0502672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39440C
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda CX-5 GT All Wheel Drive, leather, heated seats, sunroof, navigation, rain sensors, backup camera, power drivers seat, no accidents, 135,000 km, $24,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2018 Ford EcoSport S...
 85,550 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 150,176 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 177,421 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory