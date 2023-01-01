$26,208+ tax & licensing
$26,208
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2015 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring - AWD - NAVIGATION - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
83,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10619643
- Stock #: 541864
- VIN: JM3KE4DY8F0541864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather-Trimmed Upholstery
Leather-Wrapped Parking Brake Handle and Shift Knob
Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
8-Way Power-Adjustable Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Controls
Speed Sensing Door Locks
Power Windows with Drivers One-Touch Up and Down Feature
Power Mirrors
Push Button Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry System with Panic Alarm
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Turn Signal on Door Mirrors
LED High-Mount Stop Lamp
Automatic On/ Off Headlights with Dusk Sensor
19" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
Reverse Camera
Navigation
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder SKYACTIV Engine
184hp/ 185lb-ft Torque
SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2