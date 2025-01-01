$16,472+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS - AWD - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - LOCAL SUV
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$16,472
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,060KM
VIN JM3KE4CY5F0545291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 545291
- Mileage 177,060 KM
Vehicle Description
SK Vehicle - Regularly Maintained - Excellent Condition!
Check out this beautifully maintained 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS, finished in Mazdas signature Soul Red Mica, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This all-wheel drive SUV has been locally owned right here in Saskatchewan and has a solid history of regular maintenance. Known for its sharp handling, roomy interior, and top-tier crash test scores, the CX-5 offers a driving experience thats as safe as it is enjoyable. Inside, you'll find comfort and convenience with heated front seats, a power moonroof, and a crystal-clear rearview camera. Stay confident on the road with advanced features like blind spot monitoring and rain-sensing windshield wipers. HD radio adds premium sound quality to your daily drive, making every trip more enjoyable. With its blend of reliability, style, and smart features, this CX-5 GS is the total packageready for its next adventure with you behind the wheel.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.0L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSM)
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- HD Radio
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Bluetooth Controls
- SMS Text Message Function
- USB & AUX Input Jacks
- Fog Lights
- Automatic On/Off Headlights
- Push Button Start
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Soul Red Mica
Interior Colour: Black Premium Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/mazda/ca/2015-cx5.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$16,472
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2015 Mazda CX-5