2015 Mazda CX-5

94,960 KM

$17,752

+ tax & licensing
$17,752

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

GS TOURING AWD - REVERSE CAM - HEATED SEATS

GS TOURING AWD - REVERSE CAM - HEATED SEATS

Location

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,752

+ taxes & licensing

94,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6336413
  • Stock #: 464168
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY6F0464168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,960 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT MONITORING - MOONROOF - BLUETOOTH



AWD

Heated Seats

Blind Spot Monitoring

Reverse Camera

Moonroof

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Drivers Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

