2015 Mazda CX-5

148,330 KM

Details Description Features

$22,733

+ tax & licensing
$22,733

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE - LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION

GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE - LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,733

+ taxes & licensing

148,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8736776
  • Stock #: 520107
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY6F0520107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,330 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

All Wheel Drive

Blind Spot Monitoring

Reverse Camera

Panoramic Moonroof

GPS Navigation

Bose Premium Audio

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat With Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

19" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

