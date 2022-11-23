Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

135,686 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

306-801-7772

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX W/ Comfort pack, A/C, Push Button Start

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX W/ Comfort pack, A/C, Push Button Start

Location

Clutch

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

306-801-7772

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9348772
  • Stock #: 15320
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U75FM236253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15320
  • Mileage 135,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Halogen Headlights
USB port
Comfort Package
AUX Port
Power Locks & Windows
6 Way Manual Drivers Seat
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Automatic Headlight Shut Off
Steering Wheel BT Controls

Clutch

Clutch

Saskatchewan

713 66th St, Saskatoon, SK S7P 0E4

