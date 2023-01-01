$23,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C400 - Burmester| Pano Roof| Nav| B/T
Location
Carget Automotive
518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1
- Listing ID: 9465618
- Stock #: RF1465A
- VIN: 55SWF6GB2FU000576
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,766 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 white Mercedes-Benz C400 comes fully serviced with a 125 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C NAVIGATION, PANOMARIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, XENON W/ LED HEADLIGHTS, LED TAIL LIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, PADDLE SHIFTER, DUAL-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND MUCH MORE!!! CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else. CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more. We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible. Come check us out at 518 51st Street E Or Call/Text 306-220-7978 for more Info.
