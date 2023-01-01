Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

175,766 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 - Burmester| Pano Roof| Nav| B/T

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 - Burmester| Pano Roof| Nav| B/T

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

  1. 9465618
  2. 9465618
  3. 9465618
  4. 9465618
  5. 9465618
  6. 9465618
  7. 9465618
  8. 9465618
  9. 9465618
  10. 9465618
  11. 9465618
  12. 9465618
  13. 9465618
  14. 9465618
  15. 9465618
  16. 9465618
  17. 9465618
  18. 9465618
  19. 9465618
  20. 9465618
  21. 9465618
  22. 9465618
  23. 9465618
  24. 9465618
  25. 9465618
  26. 9465618
  27. 9465618
  28. 9465618
  29. 9465618
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,766KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9465618
  • Stock #: RF1465A
  • VIN: 55SWF6GB2FU000576

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RF1465A
  • Mileage 175,766 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 white Mercedes-Benz C400 comes fully serviced with a 125 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C NAVIGATION, PANOMARIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, XENON W/ LED HEADLIGHTS, LED TAIL LIGHTS, SATELLITE RADIO, PADDLE SHIFTER, DUAL-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND MUCH MORE!!! CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else. CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more. We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible. Come check us out at 518 51st Street E Or Call/Text 306-220-7978 for more Info.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carget Automotive

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 175,766 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 111,369 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Supe...
 131,698 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic

Email Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

Call Dealer

306-715-XXXX

(click to show)

306-715-7129

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory