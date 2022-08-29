Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

71,697 KM

Details Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

71,697KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9057211
  • Stock #: RD016S
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1FJ164149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

