2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$21,888

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-250 BlueTEC 4-MATIC

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,677 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD - BLUETEC DIESEL



2.1L 4-Cylinder Twin Turbo Diesel Engine

7-Speed Automatic Transmission

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Reverse Cam w/Parking Sensors

Navigation

Dual Moonroof

Bluetooth

19" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Climate Control w/ Separate Passenger Zone Control

Satellite Radio w/ USB Input

Power Hatch

8-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats

Memory Seat Settings

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Aluminum Roof Rails

Traction & Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

