2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - Fully-Loaded SUV</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Sport Package!<br>- Premium Package!<br>- Multicontour (Massage) Front Seats<br>- Heated Front & Rear Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- COMAND Navigation System<br>- Panoramic Moonroof<br>- PARKTRONIC w/ Active Parking Assist<br>- 360-Degree & Rearview Cameras<br>- Blind Spot Assistant<br>- ATTENTION ASSIST<br>- COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST<br>- Premium Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System<br>- Climate-Controlled Cupholders<br>- Heated Windshield Washer System<br>- Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/ Adaptive Highbeam Assist<br>- EASY-PACK Power Tailgate<br>- KEYLESS-GO<br>- Adaptive Damping System<br>- AIRMATIC Air Suspension<br>- 20-Inch AMG 5-Spoke Wheels<br>- AMG Exterior Styling<br>- 3.0L Bi-Turbo 6-Cylinder Engine (392 H.P.)<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://sportlichleicht.com/documents/brochures/2015/brochure_2015_mb_m_can.pdf target=_blank><span>https://sportlichleicht.com/documents/brochures/2015/brochure_2015_mb_m_can.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br><br></span><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

124,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML400 4MATIC - LOW KMS - SPORT PKG - PREMIUM PKG - MASSAGE SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12095848

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML400 4MATIC - LOW KMS - SPORT PKG - PREMIUM PKG - MASSAGE SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,800KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB7FA600614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 600614
  • Mileage 124,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - Fully-Loaded SUV

Key Features:

- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Sport Package!
- Premium Package!
- Multicontour (Massage) Front Seats
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- COMAND Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- PARKTRONIC w/ Active Parking Assist
- 360-Degree & Rearview Cameras
- Blind Spot Assistant
- ATTENTION ASSIST
- COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST
- Premium Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
- Climate-Controlled Cupholders
- Heated Windshield Washer System
- Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/ Adaptive Highbeam Assist
- EASY-PACK Power Tailgate
- KEYLESS-GO
- Adaptive Damping System
- AIRMATIC Air Suspension
- 20-Inch AMG 5-Spoke Wheels
- AMG Exterior Styling
- 3.0L Bi-Turbo 6-Cylinder Engine (392 H.P.)

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://sportlichleicht.com/documents/brochures/2015/brochure_2015_mb_m_can.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT - 4WD - LOCAL VEHICLE - SYNC - SIRIUSXM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 Ford Escape XLT - 4WD - LOCAL VEHICLE - SYNC - SIRIUSXM 333,012 KM $4,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Platinum MAX - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum MAX - COOLED AND HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION 161,400 KM $29,862 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru WRX Sport - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Subaru WRX Sport - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - CARPLAY 102,422 KM $27,962 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class