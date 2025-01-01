$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML400 4MATIC - LOW KMS - SPORT PKG - PREMIUM PKG - MASSAGE SEATS
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML400 4MATIC - LOW KMS - SPORT PKG - PREMIUM PKG - MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,800KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB7FA600614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 600614
- Mileage 124,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - Fully-Loaded SUV
Key Features:
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Sport Package!
- Premium Package!
- Multicontour (Massage) Front Seats
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- COMAND Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- PARKTRONIC w/ Active Parking Assist
- 360-Degree & Rearview Cameras
- Blind Spot Assistant
- ATTENTION ASSIST
- COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST
- Premium Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
- Climate-Controlled Cupholders
- Heated Windshield Washer System
- Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/ Adaptive Highbeam Assist
- EASY-PACK Power Tailgate
- KEYLESS-GO
- Adaptive Damping System
- AIRMATIC Air Suspension
- 20-Inch AMG 5-Spoke Wheels
- AMG Exterior Styling
- 3.0L Bi-Turbo 6-Cylinder Engine (392 H.P.)
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://sportlichleicht.com/documents/brochures/2015/brochure_2015_mb_m_can.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class