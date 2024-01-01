Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> With its angular looks, this Mitsubishi RVR cuts a swath through the sameness of cookie-cutter crossovers. This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today. <br> <br>The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 157,018 kms. Its silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$82.49</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs. </br> <br> With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, youll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. </br> o~o

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

157,018 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 11440544
  2. 11440544
  3. 11440544
  4. 11440544
  5. 11440544
  6. 11440544
  7. 11440544
  8. 11440544
  9. 11440544
  10. 11440544
  11. 11440544
  12. 11440544
  13. 11440544
  14. 11440544
  15. 11440544
  16. 11440544
  17. 11440544
  18. 11440544
  19. 11440544
  20. 11440544
  21. 11440544
Contact Seller

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,018KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A4AJ3AU4FE602702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BT2694
  • Mileage 157,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

With its angular looks, this Mitsubishi RVR cuts a swath through the sameness of cookie-cutter crossovers. This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.

The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 157,018 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $82.49 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Nissan Rogue SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 135,002 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder - Bluetooth - SiriusXM for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Nissan Pathfinder - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 159,028 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Tech - Bluetooth for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Tech - Bluetooth 87,415 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR