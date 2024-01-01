$11,300+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$11,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A4AJ4AW4FE609043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BT2799
- Mileage 167,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning!
For a versatile, compact crossover that doesn't blend into the crowd, check out this stylish Mitsubishi RVR. This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today.
The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 167,503 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$11,300
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2015 Mitsubishi RVR