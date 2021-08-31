2015 Mitsubishi RVR ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,524 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 1 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679641

7679641 Stock #: 601353A

601353A VIN: 4A4AJ4AU3FE601353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,101 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.