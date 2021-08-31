2015 Mitsubishi RVR ...

+ taxes & licensing
306-373-8800 EXT.1
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS
LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:
18" Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille Surround
Roof Rails
Chrome Exhaust Finisher
Front and Rear Undercovers
Limited Edition Badge
Paddle Shifters
Automatic Climate Control
Premium Fabric Seating Surfaces
High-Contrast Instrument Cluster
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Other Features:
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
18" Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
CD Player w/ USB Input
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Traction & Stability Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lights
2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1