2015 Mitsubishi RVR

139,101 KM

$14,524

+ tax & licensing
$14,524

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,524

+ taxes & licensing

139,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7679641
  • Stock #: 601353A
  • VIN: 4A4AJ4AU3FE601353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,101 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS



LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:



18" Alloy Wheels

Chrome Grille Surround

Roof Rails

Chrome Exhaust Finisher

Front and Rear Undercovers

Limited Edition Badge

Paddle Shifters

Automatic Climate Control

Premium Fabric Seating Surfaces

High-Contrast Instrument Cluster

Illuminated Vanity Mirrors



Other Features:

All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

18" Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth

CD Player w/ USB Input

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Traction & Stability Control

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

