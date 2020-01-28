2015 Nissan Altima

Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Cloth Door Trim Insert

110 amp alternator

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Body-Coloured Splash Guards

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat

Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4

Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic

4.83 Axle Ratio

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

68 L Fuel Tank

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.