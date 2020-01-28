2015 Nissan Altima

- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- 110 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
- Body-Coloured Splash Guards
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
- Back-Up Camera w/Washer
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat
- Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
- Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
- 4.83 Axle Ratio
- 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 68 L Fuel Tank
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Wheels: 16" x 7" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
