225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
+ taxes & licensing
Come & Check Out this 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum! It has a 5.6L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 5-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power locks, Windows & Seats! Powered Trunk Opener Foot Peddle Adjuster! 360 Parking Assist! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Navigation! BOSE Speaker System! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! DVD Player! Heated Seats! Leather Seats! Cruise with the Sun Roof Down! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Heating Steering Wheel! Tow Mode! Traction Control! 12-V Power Outlets! 7 Passenger Vehicle! Powered Folding Rear Seats!
Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1