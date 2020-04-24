Menu
2015 Nissan Armada

Platinum Navigation! Back-Up Camera! Leather Seats!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4939203
  • Stock #: P37083
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE4FN610559
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2015 Nissan Armada Platinum! It has a 5.6L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 5-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power locks, Windows & Seats! Powered Trunk Opener Foot Peddle Adjuster! 360 Parking Assist! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Navigation! BOSE Speaker System! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! DVD Player! Heated Seats! Leather Seats! Cruise with the Sun Roof Down! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Heating Steering Wheel! Tow Mode! Traction Control! 12-V Power Outlets! 7 Passenger Vehicle! Powered Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

