2015 Nissan Leaf

88,875 KM

Details Description

$20,380

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Saskatoon

S w/ Heated Front/Rear Seats, Backup Camera

Location

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

88,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624409
  • Stock #: V-73933
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP2FC328844

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,875 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / LEAF S TRIM / HATCHBACK / FWD / ELECTRIC / 1 KEY / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / Heated Rear Seats / GREAT FOR SOMEONE LIVING IN THE CITY! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

