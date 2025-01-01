Menu
Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - Top-of-the-Line Model

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- SL Premium Package!
- Heated Leather Seats
- Navigation System w/ Voice Recognition
- Panoramic Moonroof
- 360-Degree & Rearview Cameras
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
- Forward Collision Detection (FCW)
- Moving Object Detection (MOD)
- 9-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System w/ Dual Subwoofers
- LED Headlights w/ Auto-Levelizer
- Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Ignition
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/2015-rogue.pdf

Used
107,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7FC763259

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package

2015 Nissan Rogue