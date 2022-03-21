Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

160,019 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Back-Up Camera! ECO & Sport Mode!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8674502
  • Stock #: BP1819
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC815869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP1819
  • Mileage 160,019 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Rogue S $19,995 Plus Tax 2.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 5N1AT2MVXFC815869 160,019 Km, AWD, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & USB Ports & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

