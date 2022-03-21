$20,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2015 Nissan Rogue
Back-Up Camera! ECO & Sport Mode!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: BP1819
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXFC815869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,019 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Rogue S $19,995 Plus Tax 2.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 5N1AT2MVXFC815869 160,019 Km, AWD, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & USB Ports & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!
Vehicle Features
