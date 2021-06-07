Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Sentra

94,677 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 7277828
  2. 7277828
  3. 7277828
  4. 7277828
  5. 7277828
  6. 7277828
  7. 7277828
  8. 7277828
  9. 7277828
  10. 7277828
  11. 7277828
  12. 7277828
  13. 7277828
  14. 7277828
  15. 7277828
  16. 7277828
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7277828
  • Stock #: BP1346
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL659766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,677 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Sentra S $13,995 Plus Tax
1.8 L 4 CYL VIN# 3N1AB7AP6FL659766
94,677 Km, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air,CD & Much more.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..........

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 177,533 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfind...
 276,563 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte 2.0L ...
 186,052 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory