2015 Nissan Sentra

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 6 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7277828

7277828 Stock #: BP1346

BP1346 VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL659766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,677 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.