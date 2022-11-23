Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

71,657 KM

$18,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Note SR -Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

71,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9373657
  • Stock #: 23-116A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2015 Nissan Versa Note SR - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Hatchback, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, FWD, White, Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps/AM/FM/CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Versa Note SR has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SR Versa Note 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT.Reviews:* On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

