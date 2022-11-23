$18,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note SR -Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$18,400
- Listing ID: 9373657
- Stock #: 23-116A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2015 Nissan Versa Note SR - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Hatchback, 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, FWD, White, Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps/AM/FM/CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Versa Note SR has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Nissan SR Versa Note 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT.Reviews:* On all aspects of cabin space, flexibility, functionality, and storage, the Versa Note seems to have hit the mark. Good real-world ride quality on rougher roads is also noted, as is strong all-around feature content value. By most accounts, Versa Note is a perfect small car: bigger than it looks, great on fuel, comfortable, spacious, and easy to use on the daily. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
