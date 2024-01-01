Menu
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2015 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 109,010 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT5FS505123.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $160.37 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT5FS505123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T39727
  • Mileage 109,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-XXXX

306-934-1822

