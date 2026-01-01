$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 RAM 1500
Rebel
2015 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7YT3FS785347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,563 KM
Vehicle Description
1500Rebel
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
4-Corner Air Suspension
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Spray-in bedliner
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Fixed Bench Seat
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate
9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Harman Radio Manufacturer Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Black Power Heated Fold-Away Mi...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 153,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 129,598 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 58,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2015 RAM 1500