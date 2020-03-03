Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 4803126
  2. 4803126
  3. 4803126
  4. 4803126
  5. 4803126
  6. 4803126
  7. 4803126
  8. 4803126
  9. 4803126
  10. 4803126
  11. 4803126
  12. 4803126
  13. 4803126
  14. 4803126
  15. 4803126
  16. 4803126
  17. 4803126
  18. 4803126
  19. 4803126
  20. 4803126
  21. 4803126
  22. 4803126
  23. 4803126
  24. 4803126
  25. 4803126
  26. 4803126
  27. 4803126
  28. 4803126
  29. 4803126
  30. 4803126
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,890KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803126
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM5FS557430
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (GJX9)
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

*** NEW ADDRESS 3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1 ***
2015 Ram 1500 Laramie 3.0L DIESEL 78,890KM FULLY LOADED

$26,999 +TAX
No Extra Fees
WITH WARRANTY

WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-FACTORY REMOTE START
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-MIRROR DIMMER
-SUNROOF
-NAVIGATION
-BACK VIEW CAMERA
-FRONT SENSORS
-REAR SENSORS
-LEATHER SEATS
-POWER SEATS
-HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-POWER STEERING
-AIR CONDITION
-TOUCH SCREEN
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-SLIDING REAR PICKUP WINDOW
-FOG LIGHTS
-TIRE INFLATION/PRESSURE MONITOR
-LEATHER & HEATHED STEERING WHEEL
-SATELLITE RADIO
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-FIRST ROW BUCKET SEAT
-TELEMATIC SYSTEMS
-UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-SIDE HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Exterior
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Centre Hub
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Wheels w/Locks
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Harman Radio Manufacturer
  • Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • High-Back Front Seats
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Coloured Fender Flares
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 8.4" Touchscreen
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • 1320# Maximum Payload
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2011 BMW 7 Series 75...
 141,831 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Hi...
 39,923 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 49,517 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Send A Message