2015 RAM 1500

306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
Come & Check Out this 2015 Dodge RAM 1500 Express! It has a 3.6L 6Cyl Engine 4X4 & 6 Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Traction Control! Tow/Haul! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Automatic Headlights! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera!
Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
