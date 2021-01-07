2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Spray in Bedliner Power Folding Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sport Performance Hood 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS Blue Streak Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD) Requires Subscription

