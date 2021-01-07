Menu
2015 RAM 1500

140,354 KM

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Sport - 4X4, Navigation, Trailering Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

140,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551380
  • Stock #: 21-359B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,354 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2015 Ram 1500 Sport - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 1500 Sport, 4D Extended Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue Streak Pearlcoat, black Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Antenna, Block heater, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Length Floor Console, Garage door transmitter, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Performance Hood, Spray In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets.This 1500 Sport has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Sport 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Blue Streak Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

