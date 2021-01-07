+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2015 Ram 1500 Sport - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 1500 Sport, 4D Extended Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue Streak Pearlcoat, black Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Antenna, Block heater, Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Length Floor Console, Garage door transmitter, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Performance Hood, Spray In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets.This 1500 Sport has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Sport 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
