2015 RAM 1500

206,703 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
ST CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

ST CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7232753
  • Stock #: P38396
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4FG560242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Between the sweet V8, smooth ride and comfortable interior, the Ram 1500 is worth a spot on any pickup buyer's short list. This beautiful Steel color RAM 1500 has a 5.7L V8 with 8 speed automatic transmission. Its a ST trim crew cab with 5.6 ft. box to haul most of your stuffs. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! A/C! Steering wheel audio control! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Trailer mode! Spray in bed! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

