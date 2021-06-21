Menu
2015 RAM 1500

71,661 KM

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

LARAMIE LONGHORN

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

71,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7413653
  • Stock #: T20616A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,661 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Longhorn

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Bright White Clearcoat
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4-Corner Air Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN PREMIUM FILIGREE LEATHER SEATS
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 6 950 LBS
WiFi Hotspot
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LARAMIE LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: silver inserts
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Amp Alternator 26 Gallon Fuel Tank...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

