2015 RAM 1500

170,632 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

170,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7482444
  • Stock #: 99471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,632 KM

Vehicle Description

From city streets to back roads, this Gray 2015 Ram 1500 ST plows through any turf. The heavy duty Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine brings stump pulling torque so you're always prepared. Quad Cab.The road is yours in this vehicle. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: ST Popular Equipment Group, Remote Keyless Entry, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Chrome Rear Bumper, Chrome Grille, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, and ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD).For a hassle-free deal on this must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Carpet Floor Covering
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Maximum Steel Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: ST Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Chrome Appearance Group
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats

Back to Top

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

