2015 RAM 1500

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)

DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)

Add Spray in Bedliner

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)

POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Power Windows w/Front One-Touch Down Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge

BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Sport Tail Lamps Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT (DISC) Black Ram Head Tailga...

POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112