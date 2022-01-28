Menu
2015 RAM 1500

127,959 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Express

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

127,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8177791
  • Stock #: T23919A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 127,959 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 R/CAB 2X4 5.7

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
Add Spray in Bedliner
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
POWER & REMOTE ENTRY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Power Windows w/Front One-Touch Down Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Premium Vinyl Door Trim w/Map Pocket Power Locks Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
BLACK RAM 1500 EXPRESS GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Sport Tail Lamps Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT (DISC) Black Ram Head Tailga...
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25C EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE) Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Fog Lamps Locking Lug Nuts Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

