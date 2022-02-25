2015 RAM 1500

Menu
Location

163,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8348490
  • Stock #: T5322C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,756 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Crew Cab Express 5.7 (AS TRADED)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 65RFE -inc: 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

