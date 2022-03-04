$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
- Listing ID: 8498540
- Stock #: BP1781
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT6FS601714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,199 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7HT6FS601714
142,199 Km, 4X4, 8 Speed Automatic, Leather, Heated & A/C Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Quad Cab, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....
Vehicle Features
