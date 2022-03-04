Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

142,199 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 8498540
  2. 8498540
  3. 8498540
  4. 8498540
  5. 8498540
  6. 8498540
  7. 8498540
  8. 8498540
  9. 8498540
  10. 8498540
  11. 8498540
  12. 8498540
  13. 8498540
  14. 8498540
  15. 8498540
  16. 8498540
  17. 8498540
  18. 8498540
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,199KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8498540
  • Stock #: BP1781
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT6FS601714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,199 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7HT6FS601714
142,199 Km, 4X4, 8 Speed Automatic, Leather, Heated & A/C Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Quad Cab, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 142,199 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore
128,581 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,110 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory