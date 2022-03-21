2015 RAM 1500

$23,800 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 3 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8791184

8791184 Stock #: 99633B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 162,362 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD) GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Overhead Console Universal Garage Door Opener Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors 7" TFT Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Auto Dimming... DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports 10-Way Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.