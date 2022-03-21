$23,800+ tax & licensing
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$23,800
+ taxes & licensing
162,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8791184
- Stock #: 99633B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,362 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Overhead Console Universal Garage Door Opener Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors 7" TFT Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Auto Dimming...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports 10-Way Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3