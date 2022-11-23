$15,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2015 RAM 1500
SLT - Remote Start, 4x4 Quadcab, Bluetooth
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9397900
- Stock #: F7218A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, USB Charging Ports, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a dependable 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.