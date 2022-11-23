Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT - Remote Start, 4x4 Quadcab, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT - Remote Start, 4x4 Quadcab, Bluetooth

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9397900
  • Stock #: F7218A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD).*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, USB Charging Ports, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT WHITE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
BRIGHT WHITE
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports 10-Way Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2019 RAM 1500 Larami...
 67,842 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 93,469 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Li...
 72,013 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory