2015 RAM 1500

130,589 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

ST

2015 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9444150
  • Stock #: BP2109C
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT7FG622323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BP2109C
  • Mileage 130,589 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $20,495 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 3C6JR6AT7FG622323
130,589 Km, 4X2, Regular Cab, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
8 speed automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

