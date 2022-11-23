$22,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2015 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
- Listing ID: 9444150
- Stock #: BP2109C
- VIN: 3C6JR6AT7FG622323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 130,589 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ST $20,495 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 3C6JR6AT7FG622323
130,589 Km, 4X2, Regular Cab, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!
Vehicle Features
