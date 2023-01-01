$14,500+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
271,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9980177
- Stock #: G1322C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 271,863 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 149" Tradesman, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 65RFE (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
