2015 RAM 1500

271,863 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

TRADESMAN

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

271,863KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980177
  • Stock #: G1322C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 271,863 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" Tradesman, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 65RFE (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

