2015 RAM 3500
Tradesman Crew Cab 4WD
Location
225,540KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589509
- Stock #: P26654
- VIN: 3C63R3GJXFG626654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
