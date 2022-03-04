2015 RAM 3500

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 5 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8589509

8589509 Stock #: P26654

P26654 VIN: 3C63R3GJXFG626654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P26654

Mileage 225,540 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.