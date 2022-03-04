Menu
2015 RAM 3500

225,540 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Tradesman Crew Cab 4WD

2015 RAM 3500

Tradesman Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

225,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8589509
  • Stock #: P26654
  • VIN: 3C63R3GJXFG626654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P26654
  • Mileage 225,540 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

