2015 Subaru Forester

78,453 KM

$20,784

+ tax & licensing
$20,784

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD - LOW KM

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i AWD - LOW KM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$20,784

+ taxes & licensing

78,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7344731
  Stock #: 407287
  VIN: JF2SJCBC5FH407287

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 407287
  Mileage 78,453 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM - HEATED SEATS - REVERSE CAM



- ONLY 78,500 KM -



Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC):

Standard VDC electronic stability control utilizes sensors which constantly monitor wheel speeds, steering angle, brake pressure, vehicle yaw rate and lateral g-forces. If VDC detects a difference between the drivers intended path and the one the vehicle is actually taking, VDC applies braking power and/or reduces engine torque to help correct vehicle path.



X-MODE:

X-MODE optimizes engine output and transmission ratio, increases all-wheel drive system engagement and uses enhanced control of the VDC system to reduce individual wheelspin, providing optimal traction on low friction surfaces



Other Great Features Included:



2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine

Subaru Symmetric AWD

Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

