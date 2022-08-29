Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

144,820 KM

$59,487

+ tax & licensing
$59,487

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

85D AWD - AUTOPILOT - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

2015 Tesla Model S

85D AWD - AUTOPILOT - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,487

+ taxes & licensing

144,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 082871
  VIN: 5YJSA1H27FF082871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,820 KM

Vehicle Description


EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Free Supercharging For Life!



New 85kWh Battery



Subzero Weather Package:



5 Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Wiper Blade Defroster

Remote Pre-Heating of Vehicle



Drivers Assistance:



Autopilot (w/ Artificial Intelligence)

Regenerative Braking

Real Time Energy Consumption and Range Estimation

Lane Departure Warning

Obstacle-Aware Acceleration

Forward Collision Warning

Google Maps Navigation

Smart Link Garage Door Opener

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Cruise Control

Traction and Stability Control



Performance Features:



Dual Motor All Wheel Drive

425hp/ 443lb-ft Torque

250hp Rear Motor/ 174hp Front Motor

0-60mph in 3.1 Seconds

Summon (Self-Parking Remote via Tesla App)

Automatic Single-Speed Reduction Gear Transmission

Adjustable Ride Height





Interior Features:



Leather Seats

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

17" Multimedia Infotainment System

Customizable Dash Cluster

Panoramic Moonroof

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

USB/ iPhone Input

Online Radio

On-Demand Internet Radio Audio

8-Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seats

Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Controls





Exterior Features:



Smart Access Zero Profile Door Handles

Walk-Away Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Xenon Headlights

LED Daytime Running Lights

LED Taillights

Remote Keyless Entry

Fog Lamps





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

AWD
n/a

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

