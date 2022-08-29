$59,487+ tax & licensing
$59,487
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2015 Tesla Model S
85D AWD - AUTOPILOT - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9311287
- Stock #: 082871
- VIN: 5YJSA1H27FF082871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,820 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Free Supercharging For Life!
New 85kWh Battery
Subzero Weather Package:
5 Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Wiper Blade Defroster
Remote Pre-Heating of Vehicle
Drivers Assistance:
Autopilot (w/ Artificial Intelligence)
Regenerative Braking
Real Time Energy Consumption and Range Estimation
Lane Departure Warning
Obstacle-Aware Acceleration
Forward Collision Warning
Google Maps Navigation
Smart Link Garage Door Opener
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
Dual Motor All Wheel Drive
425hp/ 443lb-ft Torque
250hp Rear Motor/ 174hp Front Motor
0-60mph in 3.1 Seconds
Summon (Self-Parking Remote via Tesla App)
Automatic Single-Speed Reduction Gear Transmission
Adjustable Ride Height
Interior Features:
Leather Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
17" Multimedia Infotainment System
Customizable Dash Cluster
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
USB/ iPhone Input
Online Radio
On-Demand Internet Radio Audio
8-Way Power Drivers and Passenger Seats
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Smart Access Zero Profile Door Handles
Walk-Away Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Xenon Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Remote Keyless Entry
Fog Lamps
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
AWD
n/a
